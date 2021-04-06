TUPELO • Nettie Davis has won a pathway to her sixth term of office in Ward 4, while matchups between incumbents and challengers in Ward 2 and Ward 3 are now known.
According to nearly complete but uncertified results in Ward 2, Demetra Tubbs-Sherer won about 59% of the vote in a Democrat primary to defeat Candice Knowles. As the Democrat nominee, Tubbs-Sherer will face Ward 2 incumbent Lynn Bryan, a Republican, in the June 8 general election.
Sherer is a real estate agent for Tommy Morgan Realtors; Bryan is a construction contractor.
In Ward, 3, incumbent Councilman Travis Beard won a contested Republican primary, defeating Bradley Gillespie with about 73% of the vote. In a Democratic primary in the same ward, Kenneth Wayne captured about 79% of the vote to defeat Maddie Ludt. Beard and Wayne will compete in the general election.
Beard is a retired educator and Wayne is a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company.
In Ward 4, incumbent Nettie Davis captured won nearly 97% of the Democratic primary vote over a candidate who died prior to the primary election, Gregory “G-Hump” Humphrey.
There is no Republican candidate in Ward 4, so Davis will win another term of office. She is a retired educator.
There were no contested primaries in Ward 5. In the general election, incumbent Republican Buddy Palmer will face Democrat Hannah Maharrey and independent Cecil Glenn Nabors.
These results come even as incumbents in Ward 6 and Ward 7 have been forced into a runoff, and a fresh face on the council is guaranteed in Ward 1.
In the 2017 municipal elections, all incumbent City Council members and the incumbent mayor ran and won re-election, keeping the status quo in place through two full election cycles.