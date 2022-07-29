JACKSON • Emma Mask, a recent graduate of Nettleton High School, is among 10 Mississippi students receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
Named in honor of the late veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
"To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”
Combining an eagerness to learn with a reputation for going above and beyond, Mask excelled as a leader in multiple school activities. While achieving a 4.0 grade point average, she served as a Beta Club officer, yearbook editor and homecoming court representative.
At Nettleton High, Mask also was active in band, powerlifting, Mu Alpha Theta, Jr. Civitan, FCA and the Literary Club. Of significance were her many hours of community service with FAITH Food Pantry, Nettleton Main Street Association and Liberty Baptist Church.
Mask plans to attend Itawamba Community College to major in secondary math education.
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
