NEW ALBANY • The community is invited to a "Hispanic Heritage Month Gala" at the Union County Heritage Museum on Saturday at 6 p.m.The event is sponsored by La Mision, the Hispanic ministry at Glenfield United Methodist Church, and the museum."It's for everyone – we want to mix cultures," said Stephen Bennett, a museum educator. There is no charge for admission, but donations will be accepted.The evening will feature a full Mexican buffet inside the museum, and a live disc jockey with music dancing outside in the Faulkner Garden.Proceeds from the event will go to La Mision, which focuses on community service, health service, family and church.For more information, call (662) 538-0014 or (601) 415-7283.