Tanglefoot Trail

New Albany is a trailhead of the 43.6-mile Tanglefoot Trail, which stretches to Houston.

New Albany has been named Mississippi's newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.

