TUPELO • John Quaka thinks moving to Tupelo two decades ago was the best decision he ever made. Now that he is the city's police chief, he wants to introduce himself to as much as the community as possible, including criminals.
Meeting with the Daily Journal editorial board on Friday, the 53-year-old veteran law enforcement officer discussed his vision for the department and his own future.
He wants to see a stronger presence in the community for himself and the department. He will restructure to department to make it more efficient and present more opportunities for advancement. And he wants to get rid of the "good ole boy network" mentality that has permeated the department for years, leading to numerous lawsuits.
'Common sense is out the roof'
Quaka's biggest priority is restructuring the department, which he hopes to complete by the end of February. He will do away with the current dual deputy chiefs. Instead, he will have one deputy chief overseeing the majors.
He has complete faith that the current person can do the job.
"Deputy Chief Anthony Hill may be the most outstanding law enforcement officer I have ever worked with," Quaka said. "His demeanor is unbelievable. He is super intelligent, but his common sense is out the roof. He knows what works and what doesn't."
The restructuring will also increase the number of captains in the department from five to nine. The new ranking supervisor roles will be added to the patrol division, which currently makes up about half of the 100-person department.
Currently, one captain and several lieutenants oversee the patrol division
'Elevating the best person for the job'
By increasing the number of captains, it will open up more opportunities for advancement, Quaka said.
He plans to take a long hard look at the city's promotion process, to make sure it is based on merit, not who the officer knows or is friends with. He pledged that when the new captains positions are considered, everyone will have a chance.
"The bureau was great about elevating the best person for the job, no matter what," Quaka. "No matter what your race was, no matter what your sex was, your religion, your sexual preference. None of that came into play, and none of that will come into play with me."
The new promotion process will be merit-based, but it will also be tied in with annual physical fitness tests, which Quaka re-established his first week on the job.
Raising profile, increasing presence
He wants to increase the presence of the chief in the community and make the position more recognizable.
Someone recently told him that 90% of the people know who the Lee County Sheriff is but 90% don't know who the Tupelo Police Chief is.
"I thought those numbers are not that skewed," Quaka said. "I want to change that."
He has started showing up at community and civic events and will begin speaking to groups whenever asked.
An overall police presence in the community will soon become more noticeable with the return of safety checkpoints, commonly known as roadblocks.
"My sole reason for reinstating safety checkpoints is to prevent another shooting like took place in July of last year where those three young adults were killed," Quaka said. "That's the stuff that haunts me at night."
He plans to rotate the checkpoints into all parts of the city to get illegal guns, fugitives and impaired drivers off the streets. Before the checkpoints start, he will alert the community so it won't be a surprise.
While Quaka stresses that he is not a micro-manager, he plans to be a hands-on lead by example chief. The former FBI SWAT team member plans to personally gear up and participate in the checkpoints.
Professionalism on-duty and off
Quaka also plans to bring more professionalism to the department. He said he will not tolerate sexual harassment or racial discrimination. Those people will be removed quickly.
All employees will be expected to act professionally, both on duty and off duty. That includes overindulging in alcohol or extramarital affairs.
"You are an officer of the Tupelo PD. What you do on your off time is your off time, but it can not and will not degrade the department," Quaka said. "That is already in our policy, but it looks like our policy was not enforced."
The chief hopes to put the majority of the department's policy on the city's website as another way for the community to hold them accountable.
Who is Chief Quaka?
A Jackson native, Quaka graduated from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in public administration and later a law degree. His plan was always to work for the FBI. He joined the bureau in 1995 and was first assigned to the 600-agent office in Los Angeles, California.
After a few years, he was able to come back to Mississippi, transferring to Greenville. When the opportunity came open to move to Tupelo in 2000, he jumped at the chance.
"I had never been to Tupelo, but I knew Tupelo's reputation. So we took a gamble," Quaka said. "It was the best decision I ever made."
When the bureau closed the Tupelo office and transferred him to Oxford, he and his family, which included children in elementary school at the time, remained in Tupelo.
He said he always planned be an FBI lifer, eventually retiring from with the Bureau, but when he learned that the Tupelo Police Chief post would be open, he started reconsidering.
"I had never thought about leaving the Bureau, but I had an itch I couldn't scratch," Quaka said. "I already knew everybody in management at Tupelo, so I started reaching out to people."
Now that he has the job, Quaka wants to put his stamp on the department without overstaying his welcome. He doesn't plan on being chief for decades and decades. He thinks changing chiefs occasionally is a good thing.
"I'd love to do it for eight years. After eight years, it would be time for new blood, no matter what," Quaka said. "We kick our presidents out after eight years. If I can do two mayoral terms, that would be perfect. It would be time, time for someone else."