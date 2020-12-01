TUPELO • He started on a city mowing crew. Eighteen years later, Junior Swords is the newest director of the municipal tree farm.
The 55-year-old Swords, who lives in Pontotoc County, started work this year as chief of the beautification crew within the city of Tupelo’s Parks and Recreation Department, which includes oversight of the tree farm on South Lawndale Avenue.
Swords replaces David Knight, who retired earlier this year and died in October. Knight was instrumental in the establishment of the tree farm in 2003.
“It was his brainchild,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Williams.
The week before Thanksgiving, Williams, Swords and a two-man planting crew put a five-year-old Nuttall oak into the ground at the tree farm in memory of Knight. The tree was Knight’s favorite.
“David loved a Nuttall tree. They put off really big acorns, and deer love them,” Williams said. “David was an avid deer hunter, turkey hunter, fisherman, anything to do with the outdoors. He loved it.”
That meant the tree farm was the perfect place for him. The city purchases small, cheaper saplings and plants them at the tree farm to grow into larger specimens suitable for planting along roadways, in parks and at municipal buildings.
“We buy little seedlings, we get them for a little bit of nothing and then we plant them,” Swords said.
The operation has saved the city a significant amount of money by eliminating much of the expense associated with buying larger, more mature saplings for planting.
Swords was there alongside Knight at the tree farm’s inception. Like Knight, working outdoors suits Swords just fine – especially at fall and springtime, when the weather is nice.
But the tree-lined farm isn’t the same without Knight.
“He really liked this time of year. Planting and digging these trees. He really liked that,” Swords said. “It’s tough. David was a good guy. He was a good boss. He was good to work for. But more than that, he was a good friend.”
As the tree farm’s director, Swords is responsible for selecting and purchasing saplings for planting, making sure to stagger what goes into the ground so that a fresh batch of trees about five-years old or so are ready to replant around fall each year. He also creates that replanting plan himself.
This year, Crape Myrtles are going in the ground around Fairpark, and oak trees were recently uprooted and bagged to go back in the ground throughout residential downtown areas. The Highway 45 bridge at East Main Street is also due for some new trees.
But trees aren’t the only matter that keeps Swords busy. The beautification crew mows the city’s rights of way and overgrown lots and also maintains city cemeteries. His crews clear branches that block sight lines and designate old and dying trees for removal.
From the seat of the mower itself to head of the entire beautification operation, Swords said his time with the city has offered him “a good job” and he’s grateful for his new position.
“It’s been a good adventure,” Swords said of his journey through the ranks.