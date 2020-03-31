TUPELO • City officials are advancing efforts to eventually help bring two new residential units to the Fairpark District in the downtown area. The new projects are intended to increase the amount of housing in the downtown area, which city leaders hope will drive commercial development as well.
The Tupelo Redevelopment Agency at its latest meeting unanimously approved requests to sell two plots of land in the Fairpark District to different developers to eventually build housing units and a multi-story residential unit.
The public agency approved a request to sell approximately four acres of land located between Kansas City Railroad and the pond to Wilson Coleman, Don Coleman and Blake Whitehead for $90,000. The developers would then take on the cost of building infrastructure such as water, sewage and streets in the area. This is the second residential phase of the Fairpark District.
Debbie Brangenberg, the director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, told the Daily Journal that one of the critical needs the city has, from a downtown perspective, is for more people to live downtown.
“The new projects that the Tupelo Redevelopment Agency approved support the mission of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association's to ‘sustain and enhance the downtown experience.’ Housing is what drives commercial development,” Brangenberg said. “Having more people living in the downtown district will support our existing businesses.”
In the past, infrastructure development for the Fairpark District was overseen by the agency. This time, the property developers will be responsible for developing the infrastructure, but everything built will have to comply with the city’s development and design code in the immediate area.
Ben Logan, the attorney for the city, said that the estimated cost for developing the infrastructure in the area is $300,000.
The agency also sold another parcel of land located between Troy Street and the last residential lot ending before the condominium units on Fairpark Drive to Maloney Development Properties. The sale is contingent upon the factor that certain legal measurements are worked out in the future. The public agency agreed to sell the land for a minimum of $345,000.
Brangenberg said the development group was looking to build a multi-story unit. The early plans for the building are for the first floor to be a commercial space and the remaining upper floors to be residential units. This project is in the first phase of the Fairpark District.
“With more residents, it will have a direct positive image for the businesses in the downtown area in the future,” Brangenberg said.
While the City Council will not directly vote on the two land sales, the Council will vote to either accept or reject the meeting minutes of the agency. If the Council accepts, it is an acknowledgement that the elected officials approve of the organization’s work.