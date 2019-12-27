TUPELO • A swearing-in ceremony on Monday will be routine for the county's elected officials, but four political newcomers will be taking the oath of office for the first time.
Three incoming justice court judges and one incoming county supervisor will be sworn in for a four-year term in Lee County. Each office will face its own set of tasks to meet, with the Justice Courts having jurisdiction over small claims civil cases, misdemeanor criminal cases and other duties.
Under state law, all justice court judges are required to complete an 80 hour training course hosted by the Mississippi Judicial College at the University of Mississippi and pass a competency exam.
Phyllis Maharrey Dye, the incoming District 3 judge, said the training at the judicial college was beneficial and allowed her to gain a better understanding of the law and how to preside over the courtroom proceedings.
“They truly gave us as much information as they possibly could,” Dye said.
She also said she has been reading training manuals that the judicial college has produced and will be studying her upcoming court docket to prepare for her first round of cases.
Dye will be replacing outgoing judge Sadie Holland, who Dye said has been a “good role model.”
“I promised her I would do my best,” Dye said.
Marilyn Reed, the incoming District 2 justice court judge, told the Daily Journal that in addition to completing the mandatory training course course, she has observed the current justice court judges to learn how they preside over court proceedings and study their behavior from the bench.
Reed said she noticed that each judge has a different personality he or she brings to the courtroom, but each judge overall was “incredibly fair and patient in the courtroom.”
“The most important advice I’ve received was to be patient and to truly listen in the courtroom and do what you believe to be fair and impartial,” she said.
With a string of critical issues county leaders are set to tackle in the coming year such as possible renovation efforts to the county library and county jail, District 3 Supervisor Todd Jordan told the Daily Journal he has been observing the Lee County Board of Supervisors meetings the past few months to gain a better understanding of the issues and gain an understanding for how the meetings are conducted.
“We went to the new member orientation a few weeks ago and got kind of an overview of everything,” Jordan said. “The good thing is, is we’ve already got experience with the supervisors there.
Jordan will be the only new supervisor on the board for the next term and said all of the other supervisors have been encouraging and told him if he had a question about something, they would do their best to help him find an answer.
“Hopefully we’ll all get some things done,” he said.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the Lee County Justice Center.