“They are trying to change the connotations of Ida Street,” said Todd Brown. “This is a part of that.”
Brown is a construction superintendent with Provias Construction. He’s supervising the construction of 38 homes that make up the Rowanoak housing development, mostly on Ida Street and a newly built intersecting street.
Nearby, Winters Construction is building a similar number of homes, mostly on Monument Street. This development is dubbed King Pines.
Today, on a gray afternoon in early March, mist threatens but has mostly held back. But the damp rinds of clay drying around Brown’s boot soles tell of a wet winter and delayed construction.
“It’s been a lot of rain,” he said. “I’m hoping to have my homes finished April 1, end of March.”
Together, these rows of single-family homes targeted at low income residents are changing the face of a busy intersection and throughway once dominated by declining multi-story apartment complexes long past their best days.
“I’m pleased so far on where we are,” said Willie Jennings, the Ward 7 city councilman, who represents part of the Lawndale and Ida areas.
Jennings has long voiced concerns that City Hall’s efforts to buy and raze declining apartments and blighted homes have squeezed Tupelo’s poorest renters with fewer and fewer options.
But he’s pleased to see that the construction of nearly 80 homes is nearly complete, and that his onetime concerns that “we had no plan” have been allayed.
The Rowanoak and King Pines units represent a Section 42 development, so named because they were funded through tax credits authorized by that section of the nation’s tax code.
In exchange for these tax credits, developers agree to keep the rents below market rate and impose income restrictions on tenants to ensure the poor are the ones to benefit.
Section 42 developers typically agree to reserve units for tenants making either 50 percent or 60 percent of the mean income in the county or metro area where the development is located. Rents are in turn fixed at a certain percentage of that income level.
The Rowanoak and King Pines developments are the result of extensive – and expensive – efforts by Tupelo’s elected leaders to buy and tear down the declining housing that once sat on the same land, including the Azalea Gardens apartment complex.
This redevelopment has reduced the number of low-income units available, even as it has raised the quality of what is available. Records from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development note that Azalea Gardens at one time had as many as 239 low-income units.
Even together, the Rowanoak and King Pines developments offer less than half as many units.
Jennings said more is needed to tackle housing affordability and availability in Tupelo, but acknowledged that a desire to prevent high-levels of density poses a challenge. The multistory Azalea Gardens is now gone, replaced by single-family homes.
“On one hand, it’s not enough, but we have all agreed that we weren’t going to have a large number of apartments in the city in one particular area any more,” Jennings said.
The dearth of affordable housing, either at market rate or at subsidized levels, is widely commented on in Tupelo and widely felt. In a recent meeting of the city’s Homeless Task Force, a key figure involved in homeless outreach noted that she’s been forced to look beyond the city’s border to help people who want off the streets and have at least some stream of revenue.
“I’ve had to look to Corinth and Fulton,” said Sara Ekiss.
Housing has long been on Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s policy agenda. He campaigned on it in 2013 and his re-election in 2017. Along the way, he has reversed his onetime opposition to redevelopment efforts that involve extensive intervention and money by the city.
And so far, Shelton is pleased by the results he has seen. During last week’s State of the City address, he highlighted the Ida Street area developments and projects elsewhere in the city.
“We are in a residential and commercial construction boom,” Shelton said.
The city’s efforts have come at a price. The city bought the Azalea Gardens apartments in 2014 for $2.15 million. Demolition costs included in part $58,500 in 2016 for just a few of the buildings.
The city bought the President’s Gate apartments in 2018 for $2.5 million and later tore it down for $314,00.
Also in 2018, the city bought the Meadow Creek apartments on Ida Street for $350,000, and later tore those down as well.
Development ambitions elsewhere in the area of Ida Street and Lawndale Avenue remain pending. In May 2016, the Tupelo City Council allowed Mayor Jason Shelton to buy just over 76 acres of land located between Lawndale Avenue and Monument Drive at a cost of $450,000.
In 2019, the City Council agreed to pay nearly $70,000 for consulting services and research intended to aid the transformation of that flood-prone tract into a residential neighborhood.
Planning documents previously shown to the City Council call for middle-class – rather than low income – homes on these 76 acres.
The city’s Development Services Director Pat Falkner said he anticipates a City Council work session relatively soon to discuss the findings of the consulting firm that studied the area.
One option before the council will be to pump more money into the area, including the potential addition of utilities and other infrastructure.
“It’s our recommendation that they make some of these improvements and make this attractive,” Falkner said.
Later plans call for higher-end housing to the north of the Audubon area on Lawndale Avenue.
But whatever else may be built or not built in the area, back up on Ida Street itself, Brown emphasized the value he sees from the low income homes there. Benefits to the wider city, to people who work and live in the vicinity and to the ultimate residents of the homes.
The benefits go beyond better streetscapes.
“The perception people have about low income housing and the people that live out here is wrong,” Brown said. “When you’re helping people have a better home, most people respond positively.”