TUPELO • A newly-aligned intersection on Main Street is now open.
The intersection of Lumpkin Avenue with Main Street on the city's west side was relocated by the Major Thoroughfare Program. The intersection now allows traffic to drive north/south from Monument Drive to Lumpkin, or the reverse, without turning onto Main Street.
With property acquisition included, the total price tag for the project will be at least $740,000. Costs associated with new traffic signals are not yet known.
Traffic levels traveling through the new intersection have been robust, said Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons.
"You didn't realize how much traffic was coming off of Lumpkin until we got this open," Timmons said.