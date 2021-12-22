NETTLETON • Gov. Tate Reeves has dropped off an early Christmas present for one small Northeast Mississippi town: the date of a new mayoral election.
On Wednesday, Reeves set Jan. 18 as the election date for Nettleton's second mayoral race in nine months. Incumbent Mem Riley is vying against challenger Phillip Baulch to lead the small municipality, which borders the Lee/Monroe county line.
The new election follows a court order tossing the results of April's municipal primary election, in which Riley defeated Baulch by a scant four votes, and ordering a new election take place.
Following the primary election, Baulch sued to challenge the certified results. In a ruling earlier this month, Special Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth found that five votes were illegally cast.
Since those five votes were mingled with all other votes, the election outcome was deemed uncertain. Howorth ordered that a new election between the two men be held.
With this ruling now recorded on the court docket, the governor on Wednesday exercised his responsibility to set the date for a new election,
Only Baulch and Riley will be on the new election ballot. No other candidates may qualify as candidates. Baulch and Riley both originally appeared on the Democratic Party primary ballot, with no other candidates in the race.
Nettleton City Clerk Dana Burcham told the Daily Journal on Wednesday afternoon that she was already calling poll workers.
She estimated that the new election will cost between $3,000 and $5,000.