TUPELO • A years-long effort by local government to spur new housing construction in a historic neighborhood near the downtown core is finally moving forward.
The construction of four new single-family homes in the Mill Village neighborhood is underway on Magazine Street. The project first got started with the investment of public tax dollars in pursuit of Mayor Jason Shelton’s goal of increasing the availability of new homes.
“It’s moved slower than we wanted, but it’s moving now,” said Pat Falkner, Tupelo’s city planner.
The roots of the project go back to 2016, when the city spent $16,000 to buy land adjacent to Magazine Street and combined that land with property donated to the city.
Dubbed the Frisco Alley Project, the city solicited developers to submit proposals for residential construction, eventually settling on the CLRS Investment Group.
In February 2019, the Tupelo City Council agreed to sell the four parcels of publicly owned land on Magazine Street at a total price of $14,544.
In turn, the CLRS Investment Group agreed to build a single-family residential home on each of the four lots.
Two homes are under active construction, but the developer holds permits for four homes, Falkner said.
Under the agreement approved at the time, the developer was given a one-year deadline to complete construction, but that deadline was later revised.
“We worked with them on that,” Falkner said. “We extended the time on that.”
There are historical design standards in the Mill Village neighborhood, and the new homes must comply with these standards. These standards cover exterior features of the house to ensure consistency with the historic homes that predominate in this neighborhood, which was once largely populated by workers associated with the textile industry.
The city’s Planning Committee has approved plans for a subdivision of up to 22 homes on the site, but the current four are the only ones under construction.
The city still owns the land surrounding the four lots in private hands, and interest remains in a larger housing project – both from the city and Mike Carter of the CLRS Group.
“He has indicated he is still interested,” Falkner said.
The new subdivision will not only expand the city’s housing stock but will also increase the residential options within walking distance of downtown.
Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration has emphasized efforts to increase the vibrancy and cultural amenities of the downtown area, including the creation of a go-cup zone allowing outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages purchased downtown.
This follows public investment under previous mayoral administrations in the Fairpark residential area behind City Hall.