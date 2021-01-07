TUPELO • The City Council on Tuesday night confirmed Orlando Ivy to a post on the police advisory board, where Ivy hopes to encourage a positive relationship between the police department and city residents amid an ongoing national reckoning over law enforcement tactics, especially in communities of color.
Ivy, 63, was confirmed 6-1 to the advisory board on Tuesday night by the council. The lone opposition vote came from Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan, who opposes all nominees to the advisory board and opposes the existence of the advisory board.
“I’m a positive thinker, and I think one of the core values of the board is to be proactive instead of being reactive after something happens,” Ivy said. “We need to stay ahead of the game, and not be in the reactive mode.”
The advisory board was among a raft of measures backed by Mayor Jason Shelton in response to unrest following the death of a local Black man, Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert at the hands of a Tupelo police officer. Shumpert fled a traffic stop and was fatally shot during an ensuing confrontation.
Ivy, a native of Lee County, is a retired assistant manager of Ashley Furniture and a former employee of the Mississippi Public Service Commission. He told the Daily Journal he wants to serve on the board to help improve the community and promote positive relationships between the community and the police department.
Mayor Jason Shelton appointed Ivy to the board, filling the last open seat that can be filled by mayoral nomination. The mayor nominates four of 11 advisory board seats, subject to City Council confirmation.
Ivy, who is Black, now makes a total of four Black members on the advisory board.
The seat filled by nomination of Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan remains the only vacant slot on the board. In November, Bryan nominated the Rev. Kevin Armstrong to replace Tom Hewitt, who resigned following a move outside the city.
Armstrong’s nomination was ultimately pulled off the council agenda, however, over concerns that he would prove a controversial pick. Armstrong has, on social media, supported and posted various unfounded conspiracy theories.
Tupelo's police advisory board meets on a monthly basis to exchange and relay information about the police department to the community. Citizens can voice a complaint or an idea to the advisory board, which can then be taken to the police department. The board does not have the power to investigate or oversee the police department.