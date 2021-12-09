Tupelo • A local real estate mogul is poised to construct a new high-end subdivision on the city's rapidly growing western side.
Tommy Morgan, owner of Tommy Morgan Realty, told the Daily Journal Tuesday that the project will sit on about 11 acres of property on West Jackson Avenue Extension with eight commercial lots and 12 residential lots on Coley Road.
"We're ready to go," Morgan said when asked how soon the project might get started.
The homes will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet, and sidewalks will be added to connect the subdivision to the shopping center containing Fox's Pizza Den.
As part of the project, Morgan — under the name Clubside LLC — requested city officials to change the zoning of two portions of a parcel on West Jackson Extended. The City Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday night to approve the request, designating part of the property in question as low-density residential. The rezoned land was previously considered mixed-used commercial in part and medium density residential in part.
Development plans call for the project's residential end to have an entrance on West Jackson Avenue Extended with a cul de sac. The commercial lots will have a mirroring cul de sac on Coley Road.
City of Tupelo Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said he was happy to see ongoing commercial and residential investment in the city's fastest growing area.
“The Coley Road corridor continues to develop,” he said. “The administration is excited by the continued economic growth. The recent development shows that commercial business is beginning to catch up with the residential growth in the area. This boom has been a long time coming, and we are thrilled to see it come into fruition.”
Newman added that the zoning change further defined the line between residential and commercial use in the area.
The next step, Newman said, was for Morgan to seek approval for the actual construction of the subdivision.