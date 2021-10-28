TUPELO • When Lanette Tolar of New Site's name was drawn as the winner of the 2021 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home on Thursday, she couldn't believe it.
Although Tolar has purchased a ticket for the fundraising giveaway for the past decade, when she heard she'd won, she was in disbelief.
“I think I’m going to have a heart attack,” Tolar said. “It’s kind of crazy. I can’t believe it. It’s still not real.”
This year’s home is located on a two-acre lot in the new Dogwood Creek subdivision, located at 334 County Road 251 in Saltillo. Mark Simpson and his company, Legacy Construction, built the 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom home. The home features a farmhouse style design, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, four-and-a-half baths and a recreation room. The home is valued an estimated $520,000.
Construction for the home is ongoing.
Charlotte Higgithbotham of Brooksville won an exclusively designed 2.5 carat diamond band, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers.
Rob Anderson of New Albany will receive a $5,000 furniture shopping spree courtesy of Room to Room Furniture. A backyard package featuring an 8-by-12-foot Derksen utility building and Bohemian basket lounger set, courtesy of Walton's Greenhouse and Keep it Casual, went to Mary Thorton of Starkville.
Winners of the 2021 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced during a 4 p.m. broadcast on WTVA and WLOV.
For Tolar, St. Jude’s mission is personal. She’s a cancer survivor herself, and she’s had family members who have battled cancer. Her first cousin needed St. Jude nearly 50 years ago, and she’s spent time there off and on throughout much of her life. She even worked there for several years, Tolar said. She was also a Relay for Life supporter and cancer supporter all her life.
“I bought that because of that reason, and always have,” Tolar said.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway allows the Memphis-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to focus on saving kids regardless of their financial situations. All proceeds from the event help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
All 12,000 tickets sold out in a record-breaking five days, raising $1.2 million for St. Jude.
“I am so, so thankful that everybody has supported St. Jude because it’s wonderful. These kids who are sick and have gone through chemo, and I know how hard it is on families, so St. Jude is a wonderful, wonderful thing,” Tolar said.