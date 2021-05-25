TUPELO • Kim Rushing knew she had big shoes to fill when she took on the role of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi (NEMS) hub director in April, but she’s excited to keep the momentum going.
Volunteer NEMS, a joint effort between United Way of Northeast Mississippi, CREATE Foundation and Volunteer Mississippi, connects volunteers to area nonprofits. Rushing’s position as the hub director is to strengthen nonprofits, increase volunteer involvement and help the community prepare for disaster response. It serves Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union counties.
Rushing applied for the position after previous hub director Rebecca Nelson switched nonprofits to become United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s Director of Community Impact in March.
To Rushing, her new job is both special and deeply personal. She was raised in a home where volunteering was very important. Her mother was a school teacher and Girl Scouts leader who taught her it was always important to give back.
“It’s not like an extra job to me," Rushing said of volunteerism. "It’s just what you should do, and so I’ve always grown up volunteering and I love doing it, so it was just the perfect job for me."
A native of Peppertown, Rushing was already involved in the world of nonprofits before taking on her new role. She started her own nonprofit, Wives of Warriors, in 2013 following the death of Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer Jr. of the Tupelo Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to the armed bank robbery near Crosstown.
Rushing’s own husband, Brian, retired from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 after 25 years in law enforcement.
After gauging interest, Rushing founded the Fulton-based Wives of Warriors, a support group for the law enforcement wives, with the mission of raising money to purchase body armor for officers and departments. The nonprofit now has more than 350 members in 15 counties and has supplied 157 vests to 42 departments.
Rushing previously worked with Nelson through the Hub and hopes to use her own nonprofit contacts to help connect with other nonprofits, give advice based on firsthand experience and share ways to get volunteers:
“Being that I did start my own nonprofit, I can help you with all the hardships and the joyous aspect of it. I know all the difficult things, and I might can make them a little easier for them, and I also would love to celebrate in all your successes, too,” Rushing said.
Rushing wants to see Volunteer NEMS strengthen its reach throughout the counties it covers. She hopes to visit and increase volunteerism among all counties in Northeast Mississippi.
“I want to be representative of all 13 counties, so if there’s a nonprofit that is not already on the volunteer hub, we would love to have them so we can help them get volunteers and help them with their cause, and help show everybody that Mississippi does love to help and have volunteers,” Rushing said.
Her current plan is to meet with the nonprofits in her coverage area and learn. She’s visited nonprofits in Union County, attended the Community Outreach Task Force and looks forward to letting people know the events and programs available to them for volunteering. She is trying to work with the Early Childhood Coalition and Tupelo/Lee County Hunger Coalition, and hopes to have a health-based focus as well. She wants to meet with the Emergency Management Agency teams for each county so she can have a better relationship with the organizations so that if a disaster arises, Volunteer NEMS can be more ready to help.
Volunteering is important to communities and to the state, Rushing said. Volunteer Mississippi reports volunteering efforts to the state, and the published report is often used by industries to see volunteer hours and numbers, which can be a factor in determining where to donate and do business.
It's rewarding work, Rushing said. But then, she knew it would be, and she's eager to meet the challenges her new position will present.
“I think it’s going to be a great new change,” Rushing said.