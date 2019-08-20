TUPELO • Utility workers are currently in the process of replacing old water and electrical meters with new digital meters that will allow the utility company to access meter readings remotely.
Johnny Timmons, director of Tupelo Water & Light, said 90% of water meters in the city have been switched over and 58% of electric meters in the city have been switched over to the new model. Timmons said nearly every water meter in residential areas has been switched over.
"On the 90%, we’re down to the commercial and industrial accounts,” Timmons said. “You have to make arrangements with the businesses, so, naturally, it's going to slow down some.”
He said the company started replacing the water meters first, so naturally the water meter replacement process is farther along than the electric meters.
Timmons said residents will experience about a five minute window where they will be without power when their electric meter is replaced.
The utility company first announced plans to switch the meters over in February.
Timmons said the reason the city made the switch is be more efficient, save more money and have more accurate meter readings.
“We’ve had a lot of issues where people had private locked gates,” he said. “So, it makes it even better for us to get access.”
Timmons said he expects every meter will be replaced by January 2020.