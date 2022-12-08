Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters

Kelly Crabb, a longtime member of the Grammy nominated Crabb family gospel group, is scheduled to perform with her daughters, The Bowling Sisters, on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Corinth Coliseum. Tickets go on sale at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and can be purchased online at www.corinthcoliseum.com or by calling the Corinth Coliseum box office at 662-664-5678

CORINTH – The newest members of a longtime member of a Grammy nominated gospel family dynasty will perform at the Corinth Coliseum next month.

