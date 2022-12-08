CORINTH – The newest members of a longtime member of a Grammy nominated gospel family dynasty will perform at the Corinth Coliseum next month.
Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters will bring their contemporary gospel sounds to the popular Northeast Mississippi venue on Friday, Jan. 20. The concert is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday, Dec. 10, at midnight. Tickets are $15 each.
Crabb is a member of The Crabb Family, a beloved Christian gospel group who regularly released albums through the mid ‘90s until 2006, producing more than a dozen No. 1 hits during that time and winning 11 Dove awards.
The group was nominated for Grammys for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album in 2004, 2005 and 2006.
The group disbanded in 2006, with many of its members — including Jason Crabb, and Aaron and Amanda Crabb, Adam and Terah Crabb, and Kelly Crabb — breaking off to start solo careers and ministries. The group reunited in 2020, but its members continue to perform individually as well.
Kelly Crabb will perform in Corinth with her daughters — Hope, Katelanne and Gracie — who collectively cut gospel records under their own moniker, The Bowling Sisters.
Crabb and her siblings began touring when she was 17, and she hasn't slowed down since. A few of her most notable songs include "Don't You Wanna Go" and "Good Day."
In a press release, the lifelong Christian and longtime performer said she’s happily dedicated her talent to expressing her faith.
So, as long as I have breath in my body, I will be found telling of the goodness of Jesus," Crabb said.
The Southern gospel group will perform traditional gospel music and some contemporary selections.
Randy Black with the Corinth Coliseum said Crabb’s music should appeal to fans of both gospel and contemporary Christian music.
"Everyone is welcome, and it doesn't matter about their denomination or religion," Black said.
According to Black, the concert came together quickly. Plans for the event were finalized and added to the venue’s schedule in November.
"This was a definitely a quick turnaround," he said.
Through their music, Crabb and her daughters seek to provide a sense of hope. Their music is soulful and earnest — traits they hope will come across to anyone in attendance on Jan. 20.
For more information about the concert, attendees can visit www.kellycrabbandthebowlingsisters.com.
