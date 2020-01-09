TUPELO • On the heels of celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday, city leaders gathered Thursday to commemorate another significant part of the King of Rock and Roll’s life.
A new marker – the 14th of the Elvis Tupelo Driving Tour – was unveiled at the Lyric Theatre.
“This is important to us because the story of Elvis doesn’t need to get lost,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We talk about the influences on Elvis as a boy growing up in Tupelo, things he did here and how it impacted his life and lifestyle as he became the most popular entertainer in the world.”
Elvis’ mother buying a guitar for him at Tupelo Hardware was, of course, the seminal event, but so were his trips to the Lyric. There he would watch Westerns and dream of being a hero.
The singer’s friends noted that Elvis would often hop over the balcony to join his African American friends, who were at the time forced to be separated due to segregation laws.
And, as legend goes, the Lyric is where he stole his first kiss in the balcony.
Elvis’ imagination influences the Tupelo CVB’s branding of “imagine the possibilities” McCoy said.
The marker was placed in partnership with the Tupelo Community Theatre.
Debra Robison, the TCT president, said the organization was “thrilled and honored” to have the marker placed next to the 107-year-old historic theater.
“It has a very storied history, and we are proud that part of that history involves Tupelo’s native son, Elvis Presley,” she said. “This marker is certainly going to commemorate that history, and it’s going to have great significance to Tupelo Community Theatre, to this historic building, the City of Tupelo and to the tens of thousands of visitors to our great city.”