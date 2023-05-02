TUPELO — The Tupelo City Council has appointed City Engineer Dennis Bonds as interim development services director while current director Tanner Newman takes a leave of absence to focus on his campaign for northern district public service commissioner.
Following a brief executive session Tuesday night, the council accepted Newman’s request for a leave of absence and appoint Bonds to the position in the interim. Bonds was hired during former Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration in 2019, taking over for John Crawley. Before joining the city, Bonds worked for APAC-Mississippi, an asphalt and paving contractor. There was no voting matter.
“I'm excited,” Bonds said. "I've seen up close Tanner's hard work the last couple of years to work with the city of Tupelo and the great momentum that has been created. We just look forward to continuing that. We are aiming in the right direction. I'm humbled to have the opportunity."
Bonds said during his time filling Newman's role, he will continue to work in his capacity as city engineer.
Newman, 28, was appointed as director in July 2021, at the beginning of Mayor Todd Jordan’s term. He previously worked for Jordan's mayoral campaign. Newman said starting Wednesday, his campaign will be his sole focus. He also noted he suggested Bonds for the interim position and felt he will continue the work the department started under his leadership.
“I will take an unpaid leave of absence from my duties with the City of Tupelo beginning May 3,” Newman said in a statement. “This leave will allow me to focus solely on earning the votes and support of North Mississippi as I seek to represent them on the Public Service Commission. I deeply appreciate Mayor Jordan and the City Council for their support and willingness to allow me to temporarily step aside to campaign for PSC.”
Newman, a Republican, is currently in a three-way battle for the northern district seat against former Environmental Protection Service Agency Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford and three-term state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton.
With no Democratic candidate, the winner of the Aug. 8 Republican primary will win the seat by default. If no single candidate gains the majority of votes, the advancing candidates will battle it out in a runoff election on Aug. 29.
