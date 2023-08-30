NEW ALBANY – The red and black tiled wood- and gas-fired pizza oven, all 3,000 pounds of it, is certainly a focal point of the soon-to-open Nico's restaurant in downtown New Albany.
"It was challenge to bring in," said Moises Lemus, who plans to open the restaurant soon. "But you don't have to limit yourself to just pizzas with it. You can do wings, put a char on a steak, anything that can be baked essentially."
The oven also brought back memories of his childhood in Mexico, where his mother would cook on a similar oven made of brick and mud.
"As you travel around the world, the foods may be a little different, but the basics are the same," he said. "It's the same process."
For Lemus, who opened his first restaurant – El Agave – in 2013 and subsequently added locations in Oxford, Southaven and Tupelo, Nico's is an opportunity to expand on those basics.
"I know people are excited about the pizza oven, but New Albany needed a new restaurant, too," he said. "I wanted a well-rounded restaurant. I visited several restaurants in North Mississippi, like Harvey's, and they have a little bit of everything."
Nico's will serve pizza and some pastas, naturally, but it'll also have steaks, burgers, wings and appetizers.
"It'll be a bit of an eclectic menu," Lemus said. "And we're going to get a bit creative behind the bar with some cocktails and drinks."
Lemus and his business partner, Juan Leon, have renovated the building that was most recently The Rainey to open Nico's. The main dining area – the aptly named Blue Room with its blue painted walls – has new chair and bench seating and has a capacity of about 90 people. The bar area also has been redone and can seat about 45.
The restaurant's main entrance on North Railroad Avenue and Bankhead Street is a pair of French doors that once separated the bar from the main dining floor. The kitchen has been upgraded to the standard Lemus expects, and a few spaces were moved around for better workflow. With refinished floors and own paint, the restaurant has a warm, inviting tone that was missing.
'The chip boy'
Lemus a deep passion for the restaurant business, having grown up in it and savoring every moment. It's why he opened his first restaurant at the age of 23 and why he's about to open the doors to his fifth. He wouldn't do it if he wasn't passionate about it.
A native of Jalisco in west-central Mexico, Lemus was raised in New Albany, going to middle school and high school there. When he was old enough, he worked at other Mexican restaurants, where he was a familiar face.
"I'd go into El Agave, and some of my customers would tell their friends, 'Hey this is Moses - he was our chip boy' because I worked all though high school and throughout college,'" Lemus said with a laugh. "So, the restaurant business is in my blood. You can't do it for just the money - you have to have a passion for it."
Lemus graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in international business but knew he would get into the restaurant business.
Which begs a question: Why bother going to college?
"The restaurant business was actually going to be my Plan B," he said. "I had an offer from International Paper from Memphis. So was it do I follow my degree and do this or take my chances, roll the dice and try to open a restaurant."
Obviously, he took his chances – and things have seemed to have worked out pretty well for him.
"I'm glad I went that route (going to college) ... I learned a lot of things. If I learned anything it was critical thinking skills and that's so important in running a restaurant," he said. "I figured I would do restaurants at some point. But I wanted to know what the world was like. It is what it is. It played out pretty well."
Open only for dinner
Nico's – named after Lemus' third child - will initially open only for dinner during the week and on Saturdays. The reasoning is two-fold: First, parking can be challenging downtown during the day. Second, finding sufficient help can be just as challenging, despite having nearly 250 workers already spread across his four other restaurants.
Before opening its doors wide to the public, Lemus said he'll likely have some soft openings to help train his staff as they build toward a full opening.
"There may be some private events and control groups for us to do that," he said. "I like having a slow start ... let's get to 50% capacity, then next 75% and so on. The last thing I want to see is overcrowding and folks waiting outside.
However, Lemus does have some seasoned staff members and restaurant veterans joining the team, which should help ensure as smooth of an opening as possible.
"I've been telling some people that opening a restaurant is like going on a first date: That first impression is very important and goes a long way," he said. "This is a cool and exciting project. Really, we're passionate about food, and not just one cuisine.
