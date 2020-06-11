TUPELO — Individuals and groups looking to help others are encouraged to donate items for parents with newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital.
Christy Whitley, social worker at Women’s Hospital, says the community has always helped stock the NICU Wee Care Room, but the high volume of patients and their parents with extended stays has depleted supplies in recent weeks.
Requested items include snack crackers, chips, soft drinks, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and microwave entrees, as well as travel-size hygiene items such as soap and shampoo. Items can be dropped off at the NMMC Women’s Hospital front desk at any time. For more information, call (662) 377-4924.