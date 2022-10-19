TUPELO – For the first time in three years, the annual Night for a Hand Up went live before a crowd Tuesday evening at the Cadence Bank Conference Center to recognize the work of Lee County nonprofits.
And on this night, $26,000 was awarded to the 24 organizations represented — first place earning $10,000, second place $5,000, third place $2,500 and the crowd-favorite award-winner earning $2,500. Each of the two dozen nonprofits received $250
"Each of these charities had to identify a need to be fulfilled," said Gene McDade, Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation chairman of the board. "It's not some operational need that needs to be fulfilled. It's something that's truly needed in the community. Once they established that, they made the list to be here tonight."
Each nonprofit got two minutes to present their organization's purpose to the audience, which later voted on the crowd favorite. A committee from the foundation met after the presentations to go over the top three award winners.
"The good thing is each nonprofit fills out a form, and we look at that while they make their presentation," said Judd Wilson, the grant committee chairman. "If some people rise to the top during their presentations, we're able to look at the application and really dive a little deeper to determine the winners."
First place was Verona-based A Serving Heart. Dana Jones, the group's treasurer, made the presentation and was overjoyed to receive the $10,000 check.
"We have four areas of service — a mobile food pantry; we provide clothing to those in need; we have a diaper depot quarterly with adult diapers and baby diapers; and we have a toy store every December," she said.
The group got its start in August 2020 and has made huge strides in reaching out to the community.
Last year, the toy store had 30 families and 172 children, and so far this year it has 60 children with many more expected.
"We needed his money," Jone said. "We also have two areas we want to grow into. There's an after-school program we want to be able to send food home with these children over the weekend. The second program is to provide school supplies for children who need it.
"Eventually we want to be able to reach out to all Verona elementary school children, but that's based on funding. Tonight's win means we can continue what we do and that we can grow and help a community that really needs it."
Second place went to the Red Raider Family Mentoring Program, while third place went to Start with the Arts. Wear It Well took home the crowd favorite award.
The Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, a CREATE Foundation affiliate, hosted the event.
The Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation was established in 2015 and works to improve the quality of life in Lee County through philanthropy. The Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation is a local community affiliate fund and a tax-exempt charitable organization that operates under the umbrella of CREATE Foundation.
