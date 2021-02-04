TUPELO • Nine new candidates have qualified to run for the Tupelo City Council, ensuring every seat on the council will be contested this election cycle. The last day for candidates to qualify to run for municipal office is Friday, Feb. 5.
Ward 1
Chad Mims, a sales representative for pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, qualified to run as a Republican for the Ward 1 council seat, making him the fourth Republican to enter the race.
Mims, 43, is a native from Tupelo, but has lived in the different parts of the country after graduating college. He moved back to Tupelo in 2004 and has lived here since.
Mims said he was encouraged by other young families in his neighborhood to run for the council and ultimately entered the race to help manage the city’s business and residential growth.
He said he also wants to take a hard look at using technology to streamline some city services.
“Online payments and using different systems to make things easier,” Mims said. “I think there’s some opportunities there.”
Amanda Angle, Eric Hampton, and Megan Kessler have also qualified to run as Republicans.
The Republican candidates will compete in the Republican primary on April 6. Since there are four candidates in the race, if no candidate receives an outright majority, the top two vote-getters will participate in a runoff election on April 27.
The winner of the Republican primary will face the Democratic candidate in the general election. So far, Geraldine Brinkley is the only Democratic candidate to qualify in the ward.
Ward 3
Bradley Gillespie, Kenneth Wayne and Maddie Ludt have qualified to run for Tupelo’s 3rd Ward seat. Gillespie, the director of Mill Village Outpost, is running as a Republican. Ludt, a digital archivist and storytelling teaching artist, and Wayne, a pharmaceutical sales representative, are running as Democrats.
Gillespie, 46, is a native of Pontotoc, but has lived in Tupelo since 1996. He is heavily involved with several local nonprofits, and, if elected, would like to donate any pay he receives on the Council to nonprofit organizations in the county.
Gillespie said he wants to see the city’s crime curtailed and a push from police to stop people from speeding in neighborhoods. He also said it’s time for sewer and water infrastructure in the Mill Village neighborhood replaced or upgraded.
Ludt, 32, has lived most of her life in Tupelo. She is heavily involved in the local art scene and said she would like to make upgrading infrastructure, developing small business and investing in affordable housing as issues for her campaign.
“I was inspired by the growth I saw when I moved back to Tupelo after college,” Ludt said. “It was that progress that made me decide that this was home. I want to be a public servant to help keep Tupelo moving on that forward trajectory.”
Wayne, 52, is originally from Noxubee County, but moved to Tupelo in 2005. He said that he is running, in part, to help bring Tupelo to the forefront of the state.
“I feel like we’ve had some good leaders, but I feel like we may need to be a little bit outdated,” Wayne said.
Ludt and Wayne will compete against one another in the Democratic primary.
Councilman Travis Beard, the incumbent, qualified in January to run for re-election as a Republican. Beard will face Gillespie in the Republican primary. The winner will face the victor in the Democratic primary in the general election.
Ward 4
Greg “G-Hump” Humphrey qualified to run as a Democrat in Ward 4. Humphrey, 64, is a native of Tupelo and has lived here most of his life. He’s running because he said he supports the city of Tupelo.
“I would like to see Ward 4 in particular to grow and become a vital part of Tupelo,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey unsuccessfully ran in 2017 for a seat on the Council. He believes he can win this time by taking his message “straight to the people.”
Nettie Davis, the incumbent councilwoman, qualified in January to run for re-election as a Democrat. She and Humphrey will face one another in the Democratic primary.
As of Thursday evening, no Republican candidate had qualified to run in the ward. If no Republican candidate qualifies by tomorrow, then the winner of the Democratic primary will win the overall race.
Ward 5
Cecil Glenn Nabors, an electrician for Sunshine Mills, qualified to run for the city’s 5th Ward as an independent candidate. Nabors, 60, is a native of Houston, but has lived in Tupelo for around 16 years.
Nabors has worked in education, health care and construction. He’s seeking public office because he believes he can approach local government from an outside perspective.
“In the real world, and if you were to be dropped on an island somewhere, you would want me with you,” Nabors said. “I’m pretty creative and can build things.”
Nabors said he would like to see more efforts targeted toward enhancing tourism and recreational opportunities to attract people from all over the region to Tupelo.
Nabors is so far the only independent candidate to qualify for a municipal office in Tupelo. To successfully qualify as an independent candidate, Nabors had to gather 50 signatures from registered voters in his ward.
The incumbent, Buddy Palmer, previously qualified to run as a Republican. Hannah Maharrey previously qualified to run as a Democrat.
Independent candidates do not participate in party primaries and are placed directly in the general election. Because there are no runoff elections in the general election, candidates for this race are only required to win a plurality of the votes cast and not an outright majority.
Ward 6
Sherri McClain, a compliance officer and legal liaison for Franklin Collection Service, qualified to run for the 6th Ward as a Republican. She is a native of the Jackson area and has lived in Tupelo for almost 30 years.
McClain, 56, said she decided to run for public office because it’s time “Ward 6 had a new face to represent them.”
“I plan on continuing to build on the progressive ideas Tupelo has always had to push forward with our economic development,” McClain said. “Ward 6 is growing very fast right now, and I want to promote ideas and opportunities to continue that growth.”
The incumbent, Mike Bryan, has previously qualified to run as a Republican. Bryan and McClain will compete against one another in the Republican primary. So far, no Democratic candidates have qualified. If that’s still true by Friday evening, the winner of the Republican primary will win the overall race.
Ward 7
Jerry Coleman, the general manager of Little Caesars pizza, and Rosezlia “Rosie” Jones, a medical technician, have qualified to run as Democrats for the council’s Ward 7 seat.
Coleman, 58, is a native of Tupelo and has lived here all of his life. He’s running because he believes there’s been a lack of maintenance upkeep in the Southern Heights neighborhood and would like to see infrastructure improvements in the area.
“I just want my people to know that I’m not a politician,” Coleman said. “I’m a working class citizen who wants to be here for other people.”
Jones, 48, has also lived in Tupelo her entire life. She’s running to advocate for more equality among the wards and hopes that, if elected, she could bring more resources to Ward 7.
“I just want to provide a bridge to close in the gap so we can make a better Tupelo,” Jones said.
The incumbent, Willie Jennings, previously qualified to run for re-election as a Democrat. So far, no Republican candidates have qualified to run in the ward.
The three candidates will compete in the Democratic primary. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff on April 27. If no Republican candidate qualifies, the winner of the Republican primary will win the overall election.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to qualify for a municipal office. Party primaries take place on April 6, with a potential runoff occurring on April 27. The general election will take place on June 8.