TUPELO — Individuals or industries who would like to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to North Mississippi Health Services can drop off items at North Mississippi Medical Center Wellness Centers in Tupelo and West Point.
Needed supplies include: N95 medical or industrial grade masks; nitrile or medical grade gloves; hand sanitizers; Clorox wipes and other disinfectant wipes; non-regulatory masks, goggles and face shields.
Donations will be accepted between 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Wellness Centers are located at 1030 S. Madison St., Tupelo and 185 Medical Center Circle, West Point.
Community members have also inquired about what they can do to show appreciation for caregivers. Individually packaged snack items can also be dropped off at the Wellness Centers during these hours.
“We have already experienced tremendous community support in the form of gift cards for our frontline team members taking care of COVID-19 patients,” said NMMC-Tupelo President David Wilson. “We are blessed and honored that there remains a widespread effort to also support our caregivers with donations of personal protective equipment. Given the limited market supply, we will graciously accept these donations at our Wellness Center.”
For more information, call (662) 377-3131 in Tupelo or (662) 495-2141 in West Point.