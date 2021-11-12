In this file photo from December 2020, Michelle Turba, a nurse practitioner with North Mississippi Medical Center, receives a dose of a coronavirus vaccine from nurse Carla Durham at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Employees of North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) are now required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a federal mandate, NMHS officials announced on Friday.
"A federal government mandate requires full COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and staff members at all health care facilities," NMHS said in a statement. "North Mississippi Health Services must follow the federally mandated regulations in order to continue to provide healthcare services to the community."
Information about the federal mandate has already been distributed to all NMHS employees.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 4 announced the details of its requirement that health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid are fully vaccinated.
The mandate applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, like hospitals and long-term care facilities, according to a White House statement.
Employees must receive their final vaccination dose by Jan. 4, 2022. That means NMHS employees will need to have their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, by that date.