TUPELO — North Mississippi Health Services is laying off staff members as it implements what leaders are calling a "redesign" plan in which remaining staff may face reduced hours and reassignments, according to an internal email sent to staff Wednesday by Shane Spees, president and CEO of North Mississippi Health Services.
An NMHS representative contacted by the Daily Journal would not confirm which departments are affected or how many staff members are being cut.
Spees, in his email to the nonprofit health system's employees, blamed rising costs for the layoffs.
"Across the country, hospitals and health systems have suffered financial losses due to rapidly increasing costs in labor, supplies and drugs," Spees wrote to staff. "At the same time, what health care systems are paid to care for patients is not increasing as quickly as more and more patient care is being provided in the outpatient setting rather than within a hospital.
"North Mississippi Health Services is experiencing the same dramatic shift," he added.
As a result, Spees wrote, "difficult decisions and changes throughout the system," will be implemented. According to the email, some team members will be asked to consider reassignment to different jobs, some jobs will be eliminated altogether, hours will be reduced in some positions and NMHS will "work to redesign 'how' to accomplish 'the work' of health care to be cost-effective while supporting growth in key services."
Spees told staff that leadership, in coordination with human resources, would begin to implement the changes starting Wednesday, July 12. The process will be completed over the span of two weeks.
He said NMHS is also committed to creating "new business partnerships" and a "focus on outpatient growth in new markets" to provide revenue sources for the company.
"Just as we did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we will remain patient and family centered throughout these financial challenges and the shifting model within our industry," Spees wrote.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, a Nettleton native, released a statement Thursday regarding the NMHS layoffs.
“My heart goes out to the employees who’ve lost their jobs amid awful economic times,” Presley said. “Many are my neighbors and friends in northeast Mississippi.”
He has vowed to expand Medicaid in Mississippi if elected though it's unclear whether doing so would have prevented the recent layoffs and hospital closures across the state.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.