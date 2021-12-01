TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) employees will not be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early January after a federal judge blocked a vaccine mandate for health care workers this week.
NMHS shared a message with employees Wednesday afternoon on behalf of President and CEO Shane Spees.
A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 30, issued a nationwide preliminary injunction to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate regarding vaccination of all health care workers.
The injunction temporarily halts the implementation of the vaccine mandate and prohibits CMS from enforcing the mandate, which was set to require health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
"As a result of this preliminary injunction, North Mississippi Health Services will immediately halt implementation or enforcement of the vaccine mandate until further notice," Spees wrote to employees.
Spees then addressed employees who had applied for a medical or religious exemption, saying since the CMS vaccination mandate has been paused, "any outstanding applications for medical and/or religious exemptions to the vaccinate mandate will remain pending until existing legal challenges to the mandate have been ultimately decided."