TUPELO — North Mississippi Health Services leadership say they have completed the process of laying off employees that began last week and have now begun reassigning other workers to new positions.
The information comes from an email update sent Wednesday to NMHS employees on behalf of Shane Spees, NMHS president and CEO.
"As of this morning, leadership has completed the difficult conversations with our teammates who are directly impacted by the changes announced within the July 12 'NMHS Redesign' communications," Spees wrote. "While some of those teammates are currently working on reassignment options, other teammates have exited the organization."
In a video shared on North Mississippi Health Service's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, Spees explained the system is undergoing a "redesign" process in light of what he referred to as financial challenges.
"Some of the changes we've made as part of this redesign have negatively affected our teammates. Some have been asked to work reduced hours and others have seen their positions eliminated," Spees said in the video.
According to Spees, 220 individuals were affected by the changes announced last week but "the few nurses and other clinicians in that number have been offered reassignment to other positions," he said.
"In spite of these reductions, we are still hiring clinical staff, including nurses, to ensure we are fully staffed and ready to care for our communities today and into the future," he added.
The initial email to staff last week indicated NMHS — a system comprised of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, six community hospitals and dozens of clinics — has suffered financial losses of $17.6 million so far this year. Compared to pre-pandemic data, payment per patient is up 12.31% from three years ago while cost per patient is up 21.26%.
"We are making every effort to offer reassignment opportunities to all that meet the job requirements, have an interest in remaining at NMHS and are selected by the hiring manager," Spees wrote in the latest email.
The reassignment process is currently underway and should be completed by July 26, after which NMHS is expected to provide another update.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.