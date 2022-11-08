PONTOTOC – North Mississippi Health Services has picked a new leader for the hospital in Pontotoc.
Jamie P. Rodgers’ leadership role within the health care system’s North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc. Rodgers will continue to serve as administrator for North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory while also succeeding current NMMC-Pontotoc administrator Leslia Carter after she retires on Dec. 9.
Carter joined the NMHS family in 1988; she has led the Pontotoc hospital since 2014.
Rodgers joined the NMHS team in 2020 to lead the Amory hospital and has two decades of experience in hospital leadership.
“Jamie has been a tremendous leader for NMMC Gilmore-Amory. He guided the hospital through the pandemic, recruited new physicians and laid the groundwork for continued growth,” said David Wilson, who oversees community hospitals as NMHS chief operating officer. “Pontotoc will continue to be in good hands.”
Rodgers will work closely with Hunter Williamson, NMMC-Pontotoc chief nursing officer, and other members of the leadership team to manage the day-to-day operations for the critical access hospital and its nursing home.
“I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to serve as administrator of NMMC-Pontotoc; I look forward to getting to Pontotoc and meeting the team as well as the people in the community,” Rodgers said. “I am confident that we will be able to build on the foundation that Leslia laid in achieving the mission and vision of NMHS: To continuously improve the health of the people of our region and provide the best patient- and family-centered care in America.”
Rodgers has served as a hospital administrator since 2007, leading hospitals in Mississippi and Tennessee, including critical access hospitals in Ackerman and Collins. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Health Services Administration from Mississippi College in Clinton. He also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Rodgers began his health care career as a fitness specialist and athletic trainer before transitioning into leadership roles. In 2008, the American College of Healthcare Executives named him the Early Career Healthcare Executive of the Year.
