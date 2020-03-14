TUPELO • Nursing homes operated by North Mississippi Health Services are implementing several reforms to limit certain visitations to protect elderly residents from contracting the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release.
The guidelines, which are suggested by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, would restrict all visitations to nursing home residents, with the exception of certain compassionate care situation, such as an end of life scenario.
"NMHS nursing homes are encouraging visiting by electronic means, such as FaceTime and Skype," the press release reads.
These regulations apply to nursing home facilties at the following places: the Baldwyn Nursing Facility, Marion Regional Nursing Home, NMMC-Eurpora Nursing Home and NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home.
Readers are encouraged to visit www.nmhs.net/coronavirus for further updates.