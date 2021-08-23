North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center clinic locations will begin administering third COVID-19 vaccination booster doses to immunocompromised individuals starting Monday.
Individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be eligible for the booster.
The CDC currently recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
According to the CDC, an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 in people who may not have responded to their initial vaccine series.
In ongoing clinical trials, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to prevent COVID-19 following the two-dose series, according to the CDC, but "limited information suggests that immunocompromised people who have low or no protection after two doses of mRNA vaccines may have an improved response after an additional dose of the same vaccine."
Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not yet eligible for a booster.
The CDC recommends waiting at least four weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination before receiving a booster shot, NMHS said.
"Please keep in mind that only a small percentage of the vaccinated population meets the current eligibility requirements for a booster," NMHS said in a statement. "Your regular provider is familiar with your medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for you."
To receive a booster at NMHS locations, a provider order is needed, but Walgreen’s and Wal-Mart do not require a provider order, NMHS said. Those stores allow individuals to attest that they are immunocompromised.
"Please contact those pharmacies directly or visit their websites for information specific to those locations," NMHS said. "For other retail pharmacies’ practices, check with them directly or visit their website."