TUPELO • North Mississippi Health Services currently has zero COVID-19 patients across all of its facilities, a first since the pandemic began in March 2020.
During a press conference, Thursday, NMHS officials said there are no COVID cases at NMHS' seven acute care facilities, 50-plus clinics and four long-term care centers across 24 counties.
March 24 was the first day in more than two years that there were zero COVID patients in NMHS hospitals, and while they have treated a few COVID patients since then, there were zero as of Thursday.
Not only has the number of COVID tests administered by NMHS dropped, but the test positivity rate over the last week in the ambulatory setting has been around 2%. And for three of those days, there were zero positive tests.
As a result, NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard is encouraging patients who may have delayed seeing a doctor for non-COVID issues during the pandemic to seek care now.
"What I can assure you is, we have been safe throughout this whole period of time," Blanchard said. "But we are the safest we have ever been since the beginning of COVID."
Patients delaying care is the health system's "biggest concern right now," Blanchard said.
"The number of patients that we see that are more sick than usual are markedly increased because of that concern of delaying care," Blanchard said. "We are here for you. It is the safest time to come here."
The now-dominant BA.2 omicron subvariant is more contagious than the original omicron variant, which was already far more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus.
Although every state in the nation has reported cases of BA.2, Mississippi has a low prevalence of the variant, Blanchard said.
Blanchard expects that a potential surge caused by BA.2 will be "very minimal, very different from what we've seen in the past," due to the level of previous omicron exposure and the vaccination rate.
In the event that there is another surge, seeking care now for other medical issues will allow patients to avoid any risk that may have prevented them from seeking care.
Despite the bottoming out of COVID cases in Mississippi, the North Mississippi Medical Center and other NMHS facilities will continue to ask patients and visitors to wear masks even as other hospitals dropping mask requirements.
NMHS has no choice in the matter, according to Blanchard.
Hospitals that are not owned by the state or federal government, like the North Mississippi Medical Center, must follow the guidance of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Current guidance requires that face masks worn by employees, patients and visitors.