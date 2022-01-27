TUPELO • The North Mississippi Health Services system is currently facing the most stress it's seen at any point during the pandemic.
Although those who have heard the COVID-19 omicron variant is less severe may expect there to be fewer people going to the hospital, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, NMHS chief medical officer, said that isn't the case. During a press conference, Thursday, Blanchard said that while omicron produces fewer severe symptoms in most people, it's also affecting a much larger population than previous variants.
As a result, even with a smaller percentage getting very sick, hospitals across the state are feeling the crunch of a higher number of hospitalizations overall.
That has certainly been the case at the North Mississippi Medical Center and the NMHS system. On Tuesday, there were 112 COVID inpatients across the seven NMHS hospitals — just four fewer than the system's peak on Jan. 7, 2021.
At that time last year, Blanchard said, the system was overwhelmed. But there were more nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals on hand to help. Now, with 3,000 nurses fewer statewide than when the pandemic began, the burden on remaining health care workers has increased dramatically.
At times, the system has had to take extreme measures to ensure adequate care is provided to those seeking it.
On Dec. 28, 2021, for the first time in the institution's history, NMMC was placed on diversion for 12 hours. Although a hospital can't turn away patients, when it declares diversionary status, it's making an official request for EMS services to consider transporting patients to other facilities.
The situation improved but worsened again by Tuesday, Jan. 25, with NMMC's emergency room on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Along with the 112 COVID patients across the system's seven hospitals, there were 34 COVID patients receiving home health care and another 14 in the Baldwyn nursing home.
But it's not just COVID-19 causing a strain on hospital staff. Across the board, NMHS is dealing with more sick patients overall, Blanchard said.
Within the emergency department at NMMC, there were 40 patients — 20 COVID patients and 20 others. There was essentially gridlock, making it difficult to move patients even within their own system.
For example, there were four patients at other NMHS community hospitals that would've typically been brought to Tupelo, but who were unable to be moved. As a result, the hospital not only went on diversion, but moved to a "code green" status, which is an emergency activation typically used during disasters like tornadoes or major ice storms, Blanchard said.
Fortunately, those measures worked. As of Thursday, Blanchard said the system is in a better place than it was two days ago.
The number of COVID inpatients had decreased to 98 by Thursday as some reached the end of a 10-day isolation period and others were discharged or transferred to swing beds or long-term care facilities.
The length of omicron patients' stays are typically shorter than those who were admitted with the delta variant, which caused more severe symptoms in most. On average, the admission time for an omicron patient is 10 days versus 14 for delta patients.
Health officials said they are beginning to see signs of omicron decreasing within the communities it serves. The test positivity rate has decreased from 48% on Jan. 16 to 33% Thursday, Blanchard said, and NMHS has also seen a drop in testing volume, which is a cause for optimism.
While our local hospitals aren't out of the woods yet, they are hopeful that omicron cases will soon dissipate.
In the meantime, Blanchard said it's essential that people know health care workers are doing everything they can to take care of each other, their families and patients in their community. They're often sacrificing family time, emotional wellness and sleep to work extra shifts and take care of the influx of sick patients.
"I would ask the community to love us like you always have, to be kind to us, to assume that we have great intent," Blanchard said. "Because we do."