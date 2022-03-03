TUPELO • As the prevalence of COVID cases continues to drop, North Mississippi Health Services will institute a new, more relaxed visitation policy.
In an update shared Wednesday, NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said the hospital system will ease the intensity of its measures meant to prevent the spread of the virus. The changes will be implemented beginning Monday, March 7.
The new measures include:
Removal of the majority of visitation restrictions necessary during the time of high viral prevalence.
Removal of testing for admission and procedures of asymptomatic individuals.
Removal of temperature checking at the doors.
NMHS will continue to require that face masks be worn face masks be worn by all visitors, staff, providers and volunteers, per Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations.
The full updated visitation policy will be available Monday on the NMHS website.
Blanchard said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in NMHS outpatient clinics is below 3%, and the number of patients seen in emergency departments is markedly less.
"Our current state of risk is much less than it has been for the last two years," he said.
Blanchard thanked families and patients for bearing with the hospital system during the pandemic.
"This has been an especially difficult time to be a patient or to have a loved one who is a patient," he said. "And it is an honor to care for your neighbors, your family, your friends — to care for you."