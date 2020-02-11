TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center is accepting applications for scholarships from graduating high school seniors in counties where NMMC-affiliated hospitals are located — Clay, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc Tishomingo and Webster counties in Mississippi and Marion County, Ala.
Students who plan to major in a medical career, excluding dental and veterinary medicine, are eligible. Scholarships are funded by the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, and applications are available from local high school guidance counselors, by calling (662) 377-3245 or at www.nmhs.net/youth-education. Application deadline is March 27.