TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center has postponed or cancelled several planned events due to the threat of COVID-19.
The following events have been postponed or cancelled:
• Retirement Reception for Dean Hancock, March 18
• Blue Tie Affair, March 28
• Grief Support Series, March 24, March 31 and April 7
• “What Keeps You Up at Night?” March 25
• “National Nutrition Month: Smoothie 101” March 26
• The Skilled Nursing Facility Quarterly Collaborative, March 27, has been canceled. The group will reconvene on June 12.
• NMMC Gilmore-Amory Baby and NICU Reunion, March 28
• Weight Loss Support Group, April 2, will be live-streamed only.
• National Donate Life Month Celebration, April 3
• Run for Your Buns, April 4, will be rescheduled
• Community Egg Hunt, April 10
• Camp Bluebird, April 24-26
• HealthWorks! is closed until further notice and all programming canceled.
For more information, go to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus or call 662-377-3148.