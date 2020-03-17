NMMC BW Logo

TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center has postponed or cancelled several planned events due to the threat of COVID-19. 

The following events have been postponed or cancelled:

• Retirement Reception for Dean Hancock, March 18

• Blue Tie Affair, March 28

• Grief Support Series, March 24, March 31 and April 7

• “What Keeps You Up at Night?” March 25

• “National Nutrition Month: Smoothie 101” March 26

• The Skilled Nursing Facility Quarterly Collaborative, March 27, has been canceled. The group will reconvene on June 12.

• NMMC Gilmore-Amory Baby and NICU Reunion, March 28

• Weight Loss Support Group, April 2, will be live-streamed only. 

• National Donate Life Month Celebration, April 3

• Run for Your Buns, April 4, will be rescheduled

• Community Egg Hunt, April 10

• Camp Bluebird, April 24-26

• HealthWorks! is closed until further notice and all programming canceled.

For more information, go to www.nmhs.net/coronavirus or call 662-377-3148.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus