TUPELO — While the overall situation has improved in recent months, North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) and the broader North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) system continues to deal with a nursing and bed shortage that was greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NMMC is the largest, private, not-for-profit hospital in Mississippi and the largest non-metropolitan hospital in the United States. Hospitals across the country are struggling, but operating a large hospital in a small market poses unique challenges.
Compare Tupelo, a city with 37,923 residents as of the 2020 census, to Nashville, with its 689,447 residents.
In a large city like Nashville where there are multiple hospitals, an established resident who didn't work for your hospital could come work for you tomorrow. That's likely not the case in Tupelo, said David Wilson, chief operating officer of NMHS and president of NMMC.
"If you're a nurse and you're in Tupelo, there's a high probability right now you're working for our health system," Wilson said.
And Wilson doesn't see people flocking to live in Tupelo like they are to Nashville. Instead, many Mississippi nurses opt to work in other states after completing their education and training.
"I've been in health care now for well over 30 years, and in the last few years, including this year, this month, today — it's the most challenging I've ever seen," Wilson said. "And there's one issue: labor shortage. That's the most critical issue that we face."
Labor shortages cause the overall health care team to work short-staffed, adding stress during an already trying time. It also has a negative impact on capacity. An inability to put patients in empty beds in turn impacts the financial well-being of the hospital and system as a whole, Wilson said.
Nurse shortage
When health care officials speak of a "nurse shortage," they’re referring to three types of nursing roles: registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN) and certified nursing assistants (CNA).
The Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) recently released a 2022 Hospital Nursing Workforce update for the state, with survey results from 82% of the state's hospitals.
In 2022, 24.5% of RN positions were vacant — up from 11.4% in 2019 before the pandemic began — along with 21.4% of LPN positions and 21.3% of CNA positions.
Across the NMHS system, which includes NMMC, there have been hundreds of vacancies at times during the last three years across all job categories, Shane Spees, president and CEO of NMHS, said.
Nurses make up a significant number of those vacancies.
From October through December 2022, NMHS recruited more than 200 nurses, Spees said, and lost far fewer than were hired, amounting to a net gain.
"We're seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel," Wilson said.
Part of the solution was contracting with a domestic travel agency to bring more than 50 travel nurses to Tupelo on 14-week contracts that started in December and January. The contracts that can be extended if the need remains and both parties agree to do so.
Spees said he foresees a likely need to extend some of the contracts.
Because of demand, salaries for travel nurses, including agency fees, are far higher than local salaries. At the same time, the costs do not include benefits that local nurses receive, which would account for about 20% to 25% of a full-time employee's salary.
NMMC pays agencies roughly $120 to $135 per hour. Approximately 37% of that goes to administration fees, so travel nurses are actually paid between $75 and $85 per hour depending on specialty, shift time and whether they work weekdays or weekends.
"The travel nurses have been great to come in and help us increase that staffing bed capacity, but they’re very expensive relative to our normal labor pool," Spees said. "They are short-term engagements and you can’t rely on them long-term."
A hospital representative said NMMC is contractually prohibited to share the name of the travel agency and any specific rate information.
Additionally, NMMC declined to share the average pay rate for a local nurse citing "numerous factors that go into rates that would skew an average," and said pay rates are considered proprietary information and are not shared for competitive reasons.
Hiring international travel nurses to supplement existing staff is part of a potential solution. It's not an overnight process but could provide longer-term relief.
"In many cases, the international travel nurses will make a commitment not in weeks but in years," Wilson said. "Then hopefully they like living in Tupelo and they decide, 'This is a good place to settle down. I think I'll stay here.'"
Recruitment success in the last quarter of 2022 has put NMMC on a better path towards relying on local staff, but NMMC is still looking to hire more than 200 nurses. Systemwide there are several hundred vacancies, Wilson said, including full-time and part-time positions across a range of departments.
The departure of employees was not a simultaneous mass exodus at the onset of the pandemic, rather workers left over the span of the last three years with a majority taking place in 2021 and 2022, Wilson said.
The primary difference in the lives of frontline nurses in March 2023 versus before the pandemic, Spees said, is that stressors are ever-present. Prior to COVID, there may have been seasonal changes in the strain on the hospital, but now it's there virtually every day.
"I empathize with our staff," Spees said. "It drives me crazy and it stresses me, but for the frontline nurse I can only imagine how much it stresses (them). We hear about it, and we try to support them and try to do everything we can to staff to what we think are optimal patient-to-nurse ratios."
Bed shortage
Nursing shortages beget bed shortages. Through the pandemic, the hospital hasn't faced a shortage of physical beds, rather the number of nurses to staff them.
Spees called staffing shortages "the single greatest challenge to bed capacity across the country and here."
“Because of our net addition of nurses in the last quarter of 2022, and with the addition of travel nurses in December and January, we’ve been able to increase the number of staffed beds every day,” Spees said.
Prior to the end of 2022, NMMC was operating with roughly 20% to 25% fewer staffed beds than they were before March 2020.
At its lowest levels of staffing, the hospital was able to staff only about 230 beds. That number has improved to about 260, but Spees would like to see the number above 300 again.
"Pre-pandemic, more times than not, we were comfortable staffing to those ratios that we had and staffing to a bed capacity over 300 beds routinely without the stress that we have today," Spees said. "Now we're stressed daily trying to staff 260 beds."
The recent stabilization also can be seen in a decrease in the number of transfer patients turned away from NMMC. Transfers are patients sent to NMMC by other hospitals either due to the patient requiring a higher level of care or the other hospital having reached capacity themselves.
From September 2022 to November 2022, 97 transfer patients were denied versus 49 from December 2022 through February 2023. Transfer denials were reduced by 42.6%, from a rate of .94 denials per day to .54 per day.
With a consistently greater demand than supply across the state, critical care beds have always been scarce. NMHS is developing plans to expand critical care capacity at its hospitals in Tupelo and Amory, Spees said.
There are 38 critical care beds at the medical center, of which there were a couple available when the Daily Journal spoke with Wilson in mid-March. On that same day, there were zero medical-surgical beds available.
Medical-surgical beds, which are routine in-patient beds, are what the hospital lacks most at the moment.
Though occurring less often as capacity increases, it's been routine over the last few months for patients to be held in the emergency room for hours.
Right now, ER patients are being attended to alongside in-patients still in the ER waiting to get into a hospital room, which poses its own unique problem.
"ER nurses, traditionally, are not accustomed to caring for an in-patient. They get moved," Wilson said.
As a result, advanced nurse practitioners have been assigned to care for those in-patients in the ER until they can be moved to the appropriate location.
NMMC is a Level II trauma center, defined as "an acute care facility with the commitment, resources and specialty training necessary to provide sophisticated trauma care." Because of that, bed shortages have no impact on care for trauma patients.
"We will continue to provide care to trauma patients regardless of our bed status," Wilson said.
Financial strains
On average, hospitals nationwide lost money every month from February 2022 through January 2023, according to a National Hospital Flash Report released by consulting firm Kaufman Hall in February. The report includes the latest data from more than 900 hospitals across the United States with breakdowns by region.
Nationwide, losses were greatest in February 2022, with an operating loss of 3.6%. The situation generally improved month-to-month, but by January 2023, hospitals still experienced an operating loss of 1%.
In the South, hospitals' operating margin declined by a whopping 32% from January 2020 to January 2023.
Net patient service revenue per adjusted discharge, the number of discharges multiplied by the ratio of total gross revenue to in-patient gross revenue, increased by just 16% while total expense per adjusted discharge increased by 27% from Jan. 2020 to 2023.
"We don't have to be financial experts to do the math and say, 'If your expenses have grown 27% and your revenue has only grown 16%, that's why you get the negative operating margins,'" Spees said.
Expenses for labor, pharmaceutical drugs and supplies have all increased between 10% and 20% over the last three years. The largest is labor expense per adjusted discharge, which increased by 28% over three years. Likewise, purchased service expense, which includes contract labor like travel nurses, has increased by 27% as well.
"That's far higher increases than we've ever experienced in the industry before," Spees said. "With labor being the key driver of that total expense increase."
NMHS's financial performance is "slightly better" than the national and regional average in the South, Spees said.
"When your expenses have gone up far greater than your revenue, you can see why hospitals are struggling across the country," Spees said. "So that's why, going into this year, we budgeted for an operating loss for 2023."
Problems with the health care worker pipeline
Spees said he's thankful that the community has been patient through difficulties NMMC and the wider NMHS system have faced.
"I want to use this opportunity to extend an apology to the community, for those who have had to wait or had difficulty accessing services," Spees said. "It's been a national phenomenon where patients have had to be held in an ER awaiting an in-patient bed to open up, and we felt that here certainly.
"What we've experienced over the last three years through the pandemic, but particularly over the last year, in terms of access and wait times is not close to our standard and our expectations."
Though there’s no quick fix for any of the issues faced by NMMC and NMHS, things are looking up.
A handful of December 2022 nursing graduates began working for NMMC, and while they're still finishing up school, Wilson said hospital officials are seeing increased interest from upcoming nursing graduates.
“Our system of producing nurses takes a while, and there’s only so many coming out every May and every December as new graduates,” Spees said.
While NMHS recruits heavily among new graduates, it's not the only ones looking to hire them.
“There’s greater national competition for these nurses," Spees said. "Whether it’s travel nurse agencies or it’s clinical jobs that they can work remotely so that they can continue to live in Mississippi and perhaps work for a company that may be based in California.”
And there may be less graduates than in prior years. Similar to hospitals' financial plight, college students have also faced economic problems.
"Many of them are trying to go to school full-time to get through the program, but many of them have to work as well to support a family or to support themselves, and that's a lot to juggle," Spees said.
Wilson said hospital officials know there's continued interest in going into the nursing field, and everyone knows that nurses can get a job anywhere they choose to go. That's part of the appeal to becoming a nurse but also a part of the problem at hand.
"The challenge has been many nurses, both new and experienced, are looking for different locations to work in as opposed to the acute care hospital," Wilson said. "They can work with any insurance company, they can work in home health, they can work from home."
In many cases, new nurses see value in starting out working in a hospital to develop their skills. The challenge, however, is retaining them beyond the first few years.
That's one of a number of questions local hospital officials will continue to consider and seek solutions for in the coming months, alongside the issue of attracting new health care workers, staffing beds at full capacity and training the next generation of nurses.
