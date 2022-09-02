labor day canned food drive.jpg

This photo, provided by North Mississippi Medical Center, shows NMMC employees and Salvation Army of Tupelo employees standing in front of an U.S. flag created from canned foods donated as part of a Labor Day food drive. 

 COURTESY

TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Center Volunteer Services recently donated more than 900 canned goods to the Salvation Army of Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi as part of a successful Labor Day food drive.

