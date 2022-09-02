This photo, provided by North Mississippi Medical Center, shows NMMC employees and Salvation Army of Tupelo employees standing in front of an U.S. flag created from canned foods donated as part of a Labor Day food drive.
TUPELO • North Mississippi Medical Center Volunteer Services recently donated more than 900 canned goods to the Salvation Army of Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi as part of a successful Labor Day food drive.
The Volunteer Services Department asked hospital employees to bring red, white and blue cans of food to the lobby to help construct a flag display in honor of Labor Day. Employees, as well as a few hospital visitors, responded enthusiastically, completing the flag with several bags of cans to spare.
“These cans will go directly to these ministries to feed our community,” said Captain Heather Dolby, explaining that the Salvation Army addresses food insecurity in two ways. “We offer food boxes through our social services office to fulfill at least three meals per person. We also serve over 200 hot, nutritious meals at lunch and dinner. Not everyone we serve is homeless — you’ll see families, veterans and people with disabilities.”
To encourage a little friendly competition, Volunteer Services awarded a pizza party to the department that donated the most cans. Information Technology Services won the party with 156 cans, followed closely by Home Health and Hospice with 124 cans.
