TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Institute will celebrate American Heart Month with several activities during February.
Ophebia Pegues, RN, will discuss “Symptoms of Heart Disease and Heart Rhythm Disorders” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the NMMC Wellness Center’s member lounge at 1030 S. Madison St.
Free blood pressure screenings and “Know Your Numbers” information will be provided from 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the NMMC main lobby, 830 S. Gloster St.
Glen Davidson, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation supervisor, will present “Understanding Cardiovascular Risk Factors” at 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the NMMC Wellness Center.
Mended Hearts Chapter 97 meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Cardiologist Barry Bertolet, M.D., will present a program on “Preventing Atrial Fibrillation and Recurrence: The Role of Lifestyle.” To register for a complimentary dinner, call (662) 377-3131. Mended Hearts meets the last Thursday of each month in Room 21 on the first floor of North Mississippi Medical Center’s East Tower.
For more information about any of the American Heart Month activities, call 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).