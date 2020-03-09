TUPELO — The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has accredited a new Internal Medicine Residency Program at North Mississippi Medical Center.
The program kicks off in July 2021 with 12 internal medicine physicians who have completed medical school and will spend three years training in internal medicine throughout NMMC. Dr. David Pizzimenti, NMMC’s associate medical officer of Acute Care, will lead the residency program in addition to the hospitalist program. Before joining NMMC in 2019, he was the founding director of the internal medicine residency and hospitalist programs at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.
The Internal Medicine Residency Program will operate similarly to NMMC’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which was founded in 1994. In addition to Dr. Pizzimenti, the faculty will include Drs. Bradley Boldizar, Renee Walters, Renata Palasiewicz and Marissa Cruz.
“Mississippi is ranked last nationwide for physician accessibility,” Pizzimenti said. “Our goal with the Internal Medicine Residency Program is to bring more doctors to the state, as doctors tend to stay where they train.”
In addition to Tupelo and Corinth, internal medicine residency programs are also located in Columbus, Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Meridian and Jackson.
The application process begins this fall through the Electronic Resident Application Services (ERAS). Around 50-75 applicants will be interviewed for the 12 slots. Positions will be awarded in March 2021, and residents will start the program on July 1.
For more information, contact program coordinator Dorie Crouch at (662) 377-6652 or dlcrouch@nmhs.net.