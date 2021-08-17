TUPELO • A federal medical team has arrived at North Mississippi Medical Center to help care for the surge of COVID-19 patients in Tupelo, the hospital announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed a Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT), which is part of the agency’s National Disaster Medical System that helps communities respond to and recover from public health emergencies and disasters.
The 33 DMAT team members include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and pharmacists who will help relieve the pressure on NMMC’s staff, according to the hospital.
“The team can treat up to 24 patients at a time in an inpatient unit or in NMMC’s Emergency Department, where there has recently been a backlog of admitted patients waiting on a hospital bed to become available,” NMMC said in a statement.
NMMC has both regular and ICU rooms available, but does not have enough staff for them.
“Over the last week, we have transparently shared we are very challenged to provide the highest level of care due to the number of patients and our resource capacity,” Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, North Mississippi Health Services chief medical officer, said. “We welcome the DMAT to Tupelo and appreciate their support of our community.”
Mark Thorpe, RN, EMT-P and DMAT team commander, said the Tupelo assignment is his fourteenth deployment to assist with COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team has a tremendous amount of experience in treating COVID-19 patients and is happy to be here at NMMC,” Thorpe said. “We thank hospital leadership and all the staff for the extremely warm welcome we received.”
The NDMS team is committed for two weeks in Tupelo, so their help is temporary. After 14 days, the state can submit a request for additional support, if needed.
The Mississippi State Department of Health, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and NMMC, requested help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The federal government is covering the cost.
Shane Spees, CEO of North Mississippi Health Services, said the hospital system greatly appreciates the “high level of attention and collaboration” between state and federal officials and departments to secure support for NMMC.
“Our staff are dedicated and will continue to do everything they can, but they can only do so much. They are stretched thin now,” David Wilson, NMMC-Tupelo president, said. “We need the community’s help. We are appreciative of the DMAT, but we really need to address the problem at the source and get our community to understand how decisions they make impact others. Vaccination is the only way we can dig our way out of this pandemic.”
Mississippi is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, driven by transmission of the highly contagious delta variant, predominately amongst the unvaccinated. A vast majority of all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
From July 1 to Aug. 11, 92.4% of COVID-19 patients admitted to NMHS were unvaccinated.
North Mississippi Health Services, which includes NMMC-Tupelo, was actively treating 89 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday.