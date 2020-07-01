TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center will distribute free masks to Tupelo residents through curbside pickup from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. today-Friday at the NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison St.
Individuals may pull up to the curb near the Wellness Center’s front entrance and request a free mask for each member of their household age 12 or older. Masks will be distributed during these hours while supplies last.
NMMC is distributing the donated masks to support the city of Tupelo’s masking requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.