TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center is hosting an RN Open House from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the North Education Center at 830 S. Gloster St.
Experienced registered nurses as well as upcoming nursing graduates are encouraged to come to meet nursing leaders and learn more about employment opportunities. All shifts are available for full-time, part-time and PRN positions. Student loan buy back, relocation assistance, NCLEX review reimbursement and sign-on incentives are available to those who qualify.
Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Parking is available in visitor parking areas, and a shuttle service is provided. For more information, email recruit@nmhs.net.