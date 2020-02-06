TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center will offer two sessions of “Lower Cholesterol Once and for All” during February.
Registered dietitian Emily Littlejohn will discuss foods to help improve cholesterol. The first session will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, and the other will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Both sessions will be held in the classroom at the NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison.
The classes are free to North Mississippi Health Services health plan members and Wellness Center members, $10 for the public and $5 for individuals age 60 and older. Register at www.nmhs.net/classes-events or call (662) 377-7803 by the day before class.