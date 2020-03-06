TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center will offer two sessions of “National Nutrition Month: Smoothie 101” during March.
Registered dietitian Emily Littlejohn will demonstrate how to make a healthy smoothie. The first session will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, and the other will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Both sessions will be held in the classroom at the NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison.
The classes are free to North Mississippi Health Services health plan members and Wellness Center members, $10 for the public and $5 for individuals age 60 and older. Register at www.nmhs.net/classes-events or call (662) 377-7803 by the day before class.