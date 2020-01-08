TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center will offer two sessions of “Slow Down to Speed Up Weight Loss” during January.
Registered dietitian Emily Littlejohn will discuss healthy habits to support New Year’s goals. The first session will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and the other will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Both sessions will be held in the classroom at the NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison.
The classes are free to North Mississippi Health Services health plan members and Wellness Center members, $10 for the public and $5 for individuals age 60 and older. Register at www.nmhs.net/classes-events or call (662) 377-7803 or by the day before class.