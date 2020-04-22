TUPELO • A Cotton Plant woman is celebrating her recovery from COVID-19 coronavirus after recently being released from North Mississippi Medical Center.
NMMC on Wednesday announced that 52-year-old Maggie Carroll became its first COVID-19 patient to be extubated from the ventilator and discharged from the facility.
On the afternoon of March 26, Carrol was scheduled to work her shift at Dirt Cheap in Blue Mountain, but instead, she was admitted to NMMC and her condition continued to worsen.
“I got up on a Thursday morning with a tightness in my chest. That was the only symptom I had,” said Carroll. “I went ahead and went to the ER.”
Carroll said she doesn't know how she contracted the virus. Her only underlying health conditions are diabetes and high blood pressure. For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough. But some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, become much sicker and even die.
She was placed on a ventilator on March 28, which was her birthday, to help her breathe better.
“I really don’t remember much about it,” Carroll said. “I stayed confused a lot of the time. The doctors and nurses kept my sisters, Kim and Linda, informed because no one could stay with me.”
Carroll spent 13 days on the ventilator and several more days in the hospital.
On the afternoon of April 16, her doctors said she was well enough to go home. NMMC staff members lined up in the halls and the lobby and celebrated as she was being wheeled to her sister's car.
“It was wonderful watching everybody cheering me on. I couldn’t do anything but cry,” she said. “I was so happy to be going home, and I realized how sick I had been. I was amazed at the staff — what an awesome team.”
Carroll says she feels better now and has been resting since leaving the hospital.
“I feel great now. I can stand up without any help, and I’m wanting to get some exercise,” she said. “I’m ready to get off this porch."
“Cover up when you go around people — put a mask and gloves on," Carroll said. "It’s real. I thank God I made it through. I have to give Him all the praise. God worked through the doctor. They said I was a miracle. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be here.”