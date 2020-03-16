TUPELO — North Mississippi Medical Center-Women’s Hospital has achieved the international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.
This distinguished honor demonstrates that NMMC is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.
“Achieving the Baby-Friendly designation is not an easy task. We are very proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout this process,” said Ellen Friloux, vice president of NMMC Women and Children’s Services. “This designation recognizes our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby here receives the resources, information and support needed to give her baby the healthiest start in life.”