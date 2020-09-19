Tupelo • CARF International recently announced that North Mississippi Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute has been accredited for a period of three years for its Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs-Hospital (Adult) and Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs-Hospital: Stroke Specialty Program (Adult).
During this survey NMMC received no recommendations, which happens to only 3% of the facilities surveyed by the international accrediting body.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.
NMMC’s Rehabilitation Institute is a 28-bed unit on the west wing of NMMC-Tupelo’s first floor. When an injury or illness requires additional time in the hospital to focus on recovery, NMMC’s Rehabilitation Institute helps patients strengthen physical, cognitive, psychological, social and vocational abilities.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.